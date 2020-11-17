Congress on course correction in MP, Kamal Nath may not hold dual posts

Bhopal

After the crushing defeat of the Congress in the recently held bypolls on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, speculation across political and media circles is that the Congress leadership is set for a complete overhaul in the state.

As per reports, there is a possibility that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath may quit either as the Congress state unit President or as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

During the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Congress had claimed that it would return to power in the state through these by-elections. The party high command was also assured that the by-elections would create a major power shift in the state’s politics.

In contrast to the claims made by the Congress, the results have consolidated the BJP’s numero uno position and unnerved the Congress state unit organisation as well as the party high command. The party’s Central leadership has sought a report from State unit President Kamal Nath on the party’s debacle in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls.

As per Congress sources, the seats on which Congress candidates were defeated, the party’s district presidents and the election in-charge concerned are likely to face the axe. Top leadership of the organisation in the state may also be sacked. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had earlier insisted on resigning from the post of party’s state unit president but the party high command asked him to continue.