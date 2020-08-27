Congress members plant saplings in potholes to protest apathy

Hubli

Irked by the worsened condition of roads in Hubli central assembly constituency, Hubli-Dharwad Central Youth Congress wing protested by planting saplings in potholes on a road at Badami Nagar here on Wednesday.

The Youth Congress workers under the leadership of Hubli-Dharwad Mahanagar Jilla Congress president Altaf Hallur and Jilla Congress general secretary Rajat Ullagaddimath and others protested near former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s residence at Badami Nagar and planted saplings in potholes.

Ullagaddimath said that despite representing the constituency over the decades former CM and MLA Jagadish Shettar has failed to take up development works in his constituency.

“The poor condition of the roads near Shettar’s residence is a classic example of Shettar’s concern towards development and providing basic facilities to people. Though BJP has ruled Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) for three terms, the condition of roads has remained unchanged or rather worsened,” he alleged.

The protesters threatened to continue their protest if immediate action is not taken to improve the condition of city roads.

Youth Congress office bearers Shahazman Mujahid, Shiva Bendigeri, Basavaraj Gadgimath, Shamseer Khan, Sourab Masekar Laxman Gaddi, Jaysheel Balmi, Shashank Iavalli, Sanjay Kundgol, Shamsher Yargatti Mohammed Pinjar and others were present.