Congress leaders condemn mob attack and provocative FB post

Bengaluru: After three people died and several others were injured due to arson in parts of East Bengaluru late on Tuesday night as the result of violent protests against an ‘inflammatory’ social media post, Congress leaders in Karnataka came forward to condemn the post and the subsequent violence that followed. Over 100 rioters have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday. Hundreds of members of the Muslim community protested and later went on a rampage following a post allegedly put up by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew.

In a series of tweets, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I condemn both violent incidents that erupted in Kaval Byrasandra and also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus and Muslims of the area to stay calm, maintain peace and live in harmony. I have spoken to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to immediately arrest all the culprits who were involved in the incident and also those who instigated (the mob). We extend our complete support to the Karnataka govt in establishing peace.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, “I condemn the violence that has happened in Bengaluru. No one must take law into their own hands. The government must take strict and exemplary action against the person who made the derogatory social media post as well as those who indulged in rioting and arson.”

Senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, who had served as the chief of the party’s state unit earlier said, “If anybody has written anything objectionable the law will take its course and there are so many ways in a democracy to fight for justice. In today’s world of social media, provocative words are written by crazy people. Let us condemn it. But violence is not the answer.”

“What was written about the Prophet is the working of a sick mind with an intention to create violence. It is highly objectionable and such statements about any person revered by any community needs to be handled in the strictest way possible by the authorities,” he added.

Former state minister Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, said, “Those who incited the Bengaluru riots should be found and punished. Leaders, elders of all communities and public representatives have already appealed for peace. I hope responsible reporting will be done by the media to avoid further panic. Let us all be responsible.”

Around 60 police personnel sustained injuries in violent incidents of stone pelting and attacks by rioters that erupted on Tuesday evening. Police had to resort to firing in order to bring the situation under control. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city while curfew was clamped under the jurisdiction of the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, which were targets of the violence.

Commissioner Kamal Pant said that 110 rioters have been arrested in connection with the violence. He also tweeted that the nephew of the MLA, accused of circulating an offensive Facebook post, has been arrested.

Property of the Congress Legislator from Pulakeshi Nagar constituency, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, was also attacked and vandalised while several police vehicles were damaged in the violence.