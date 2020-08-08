Congress is annoyed more by Siddaramaiah than BJP: R Ashok

“There is suspicion if the opposition party exists in Karnataka. KPCC president D K Shivakumar is engrossed only in receiving felicitations. No other government has released as much relief fund as compared to the current BJP-government in Karnataka,” said revenue minister R Ashok speaking at a flood review meeting held in the office of the district deputy commissioner.

“Congress leaders can only see yellow as their eyes are yellow. The opposition is more annoyed by Siddaramaiah than the BJP,” he said.

“CM Yediyurappa is in contact with all the deputy commissioners from the hospital and is keeping close tabs on the situation prevailing in the state. May he recover soon,” Ashok said.

Rehabilitation centre worth Rs 10 crore to come up in Karkala:

“I am releasing Rs 10 crore to accommodate people affected by natural disasters, people affected by floods and coastal erosion as per the proposal of Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar. The amount will be released soon after receiving an estimate of the cost. It will have a kitchen, canteen, hospital, separate rooms for men and women and a library,” the revenue minister said.

“The building will be used for government programmes later. Rs 340 crore are being released in a week to construct houses damaged in floods. Those affected by the disaster are requested to contact respective deputy commissioners,” he added.

“I will be releasing an additional amount of Rs 5 crore each to 11 districts for relief works under natural disaster fund immediately,” he said.

DC G Jagadeesha, Mangaluru district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Coastal Development Authority president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, district panchayat president Dinakar Babu, MLAs Raghupathi Bhat, Haladi Srinivas Shetty, Sunil Kumar, BJP district president Suresh Kuilady and others were present.