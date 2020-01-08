Congress in dilemma after promising to reward DKShi’s loyalty

Bengaluru

The general perception within the Congress circles is that the national leadership of the party is in a bind after promising D K Shivakumar to reward his loyalty and also as a goodwill gesture for coming to the support of the party in times of crisis.

Shivakumar had met national president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, at New Delhi just before returning to the state after securing bail. Sonia reportedly promised him that his loyalty would be properly rewarded and he would be given a position of importance in the party.

It is said that Sonia wanted to make Shivakumar president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), leader of the Congress legislature party, or Congress Working Committee member. But Shivakumar was hell bent on being made KPCC president. Although the high command is ready to accede to this request, Siddaramaiah reportedly has stymied this process.

As soon as he got information about Shivakumar’s name being actively considered for the state Congress president’s post, Siddaramaiah faction became alert and recommended its own nominees, it is said. The arguments placed by Siddaramaiah faction is that Shivakumar is facing money laundering case and there are chances of the Central Bureau of Investigation undertaking probe into illegal money and properties acquired by Shivakumar. The faction feels that if he is made state Congress president, BJP might try to send him to prison by misusing CBI to malign the Congress, in which case, the party will suffer loss of face. In that scenario, the party may find it hard to fight openly against BJP’s corruption, the leaders owing allegiance to this faction argue.