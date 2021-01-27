‘Congress has forgotten basic ideology, instigating violence’: Nalin

Chitradurga

“Congress party, which was formed during the freedom struggle, has forgotten its basic ideology. It has stooped down to terrorism in order to attain power. It is wrong to do politics and goondaism in the name of farmers. This violence was not done by farmers. Anti-national forces have done this,” said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Speaking on the farmers’ violence that occurred in Delhi on Republic Day, Nalin said, “They are doing violence in the name of farmers. It is not a deed that is done by patriots and farmers. Farmer is the son of this soil, who respects constitution and law of this country. I am also a farmer. It is not wrong to fight for rights. But it is wrong to do politics and goondaism in the name of farmers.

“They have attacked Red Fort and insulted the national flag. It is not wrong to hold any peaceful protest on the day of showing respect to constitution. However, farmers are being misled. Some political parties are doing this in order to gain mileage. Anyone who respects constitution will not do this kind of violence. Investigation needs to be done on this violence and severe punishment to be meted out to the offenders.”