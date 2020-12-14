Cong MLC CM Ibrahim meets JDS Supremo HD Devegowda

Bengaluru

Close on the heels of meeting former CM HD Kumaraswamy and KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar, MLC and Congress leader CM Ibrahim left eyebrows raised with his meeting with JDS Supremo HD Devegowda, on Monday.

Rumours have been making rounds that Ibrahim, who is miffed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah is all set to bid adieu to the Congress.

After the leader met HD Kumaraswamy, KPCC Chief DK Shi met him and held an hour long meeting, reportedly during which DK Shi tried to convince Ibrahim to remain in the party.

On Monday noon, Ibrahim visited the Padmanabhanagar residence of HD Devegowda and head talks with HDD in presence of HD Kumaraswamy and a few other JDS leaders.

As per sources, Ibrahim has asked for the post of JDS State Chief and during the meeting the same issue was discussed at length.