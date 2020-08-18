Committees plan one-day Ganeshotsava celebrations

Mangaluru

As per the latest guidelines issued by the government relating to celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi, public celebrations are not allowed. But most of the Ganeshotsava committees are making preparations to celebrate the annual festival in halls for a day on a simple scale.

In the past, public celebrations of Ganeshotsava used to be organized on a grand scale for three to five days in small and big grounds in the district. However, the government this time has banned erection of pandals by the roadside or grounds. Therefore, many of the celebrations have been shifted from the grounds to the halls of temples. The temples committees now plan to celebrate the festival in a simple way.

The committees now want to install the idol in the morning, perform Ganpathi Havana followed by afternoon puja, Visarjana Puja in the evening and immersion in the ponds or wells near the halls by 6 pm. The heights of the idols will be less this time and there will be no immersion processions.

The Ganeshotsava which was earlier held at the central maidan here is being shifted to Balam Bhat Hall. The KSRTC Ganeshotsava is being shifted to the temple there. Bantwal Jakribettu Maidan Ganeshotsava will be performed at Lord Hanumantha temple there. Bunts Hostel Lord Siddhi Vinayaka Ganeshotsava has been cancelled. Managing trustee of the foundation, Maladi Ajith Kumar Rai, said that controlling movement of the public will be very difficult and that the foundation wants to make sure that it does not violate the government rules.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, said that as per the current provisions, Lord Ganesha idols would be installed inside the halls instead of the grounds. He said that the idols would be installed in the morning and immersed in the evenings without public participation,

Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, said that programmes held in temple halls and other halls without allowing public participation will not be blocked.

Udupi

There is confusion about organizing of public Ganeshotsava in the district. Many leaders have demanded permission to allow celebrations with the participation of at least a limited number of members. The MLAs and deputy commissioner of the district are being approached for permission. Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar, has already met home minister Basavaraj Bommai, with a request to extend concession on the above lines. On Monday, leaders of the Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava Samiti were called to police stations in Kundapur and Karkala where they were advised to shelve plan to hold public Ganeshotsava. In the revised order issued on Sunday, the government said that the public Ganeshotsava celebrations are left to the discretion of the deputy commissioner. Hence, the deputy commissioner is likely to discuss with MLAs soon and take a final decision.