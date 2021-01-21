Committed to working closely with Biden admin to overcome climate emergency: UN chief

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the US re-joining the landmark Paris climate accord, saying he is committed to working closely with the new Biden administration to overcome the climate emergency and recover better from the COVID-19 crisis.

Hours after he was sworn in, President Joe Biden announced the US plans to re-enter the international climate agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming.

The US abandoned the agreement late last year on then President Donald Trump’s orders.

A new instrument of acceptance of the Paris Agreement by the US was signed by President Biden on Wednesday and deposited with the Secretary-General on the same day. The Paris Agreement will enter into force for the US on February 19, 2021.

“I warmly welcome President Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis,” Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson.

Biden signed several key executive orders just hours after being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States and rejoining the Paris climate accord was among the first steps of the new presidency.

Trump had announced his decision to withdraw the US from the historic Paris Agreement on climate change in June 2017 and America was out of the pact on November 4, 2020, joining only two other nations on the planet – Syria and Nicaragua – which were not part of the climate accord.

Guterres had then called the decision by the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as a “major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security.”

As a presidential candidate, Biden had vowed to bring the US back to the Paris Agreement, which aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise in this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.