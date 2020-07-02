Comedian Mimicry Rajagopal passes away at 64

Actor MimicryRajagopal who is known for his comedic roles and mimicry in Kannada cinema, has dies at the age of 64 on Thursday. Raj Gopal, who had been ill for some time, died at his residence near Kengeri, Bangalore. Recognized as a comedian and mimicry artist, he has starred in over 300 films. He had also acted in Tamil films.

He was recently in financial trouble due to the Corona virus lockdown. Just last month, the Sharada N Naidu Foundation distributed food grains to various senior actors, including MimicryRajagopal.

Since 1983 he has been in the life of color. Rice. Getting clothes is nothing else. Nothing else gets in the way of cinema.New directors, new producers, new boys don’t call us oldies. I have done almost serials since the beginning of DD1 to ‘Papa Pandu’.In our state nobody calls for old. In a different state, there is little chance of getting old.Anyone called to small mimicry programs. So much money for the day to day life. He had recently shared the pain that it would be very painful to say.

Mimicry Rajagopal, who specializes in imitating the voices of various artists, made a name for herself by imitating the voice of the actress.