STATESTOP NEWS

Colourful procession marks inauguration of Karavali Utsav

IBC News Bureau January 11, 2020
0 22 Less than a minute

Mangaluru

The 10-day Karavali Utsav got off to a beautiful start with a colourful procession of folk teams reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka, on Friday.

The procession was inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in the presence of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The procession, which was taken out from Nehru Maidan to Karavali Utsav Grounds, passed through A B Shetty Circle, Clock Tower, Hampankatta Circle, K S Rao Road, Navbharath Circle, P V S Junction, , M G Road and Ballalbagh.

Tableau on Kannada Bhuvaneshwari accompanied by folk dance of Tulu Nadu, ’Yakshagana Vesha,’ ’Sona Jogi Kunitha,’ ’Hulivesha,’ ’folk dolls,’ ’Koragara Gajamela,’ ’Marakalu Huli Vesha,’ ’Daff Kunitha’ and ’Kangeelu Nritya’ highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Tulu Nadu.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Tulu Sahitya Academy President Dayanand Kattalsar, Beary Sahitya Academy president Rahim Uchil, Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkurav and others were present.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 11, 2020
7

Google’s AI system can beat doctors at detecting breast cancer

January 11, 2020
22

Karnataka to get extra Rs 1,869 crore for flood aid: BS Yediyurappa

January 11, 2020
21

Karnataka recorded highest farmer suicides in the south in 2018, Telangana next: NCRB

January 11, 2020
22

ASHA workers to call off strike as govt agrees to pay salary dues

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker