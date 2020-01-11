Colourful procession marks inauguration of Karavali Utsav

Mangaluru

The 10-day Karavali Utsav got off to a beautiful start with a colourful procession of folk teams reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka, on Friday.

The procession was inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in the presence of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The procession, which was taken out from Nehru Maidan to Karavali Utsav Grounds, passed through A B Shetty Circle, Clock Tower, Hampankatta Circle, K S Rao Road, Navbharath Circle, P V S Junction, , M G Road and Ballalbagh.

Tableau on Kannada Bhuvaneshwari accompanied by folk dance of Tulu Nadu, ’Yakshagana Vesha,’ ’Sona Jogi Kunitha,’ ’Hulivesha,’ ’folk dolls,’ ’Koragara Gajamela,’ ’Marakalu Huli Vesha,’ ’Daff Kunitha’ and ’Kangeelu Nritya’ highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Tulu Nadu.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Tulu Sahitya Academy President Dayanand Kattalsar, Beary Sahitya Academy president Rahim Uchil, Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkurav and others were present.