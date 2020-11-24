College attendance picks up after a week of opening

Mangaluru

After a week since offline classes were started, the attendance of final year degree students in colleges showed some improvement. As many as 1,661 students in Dakshina Kannada, 645 in Udupi and 168 students in Kodagu district attended their colleges on Monday. With this, the attendance has shown 12 percent improvement over the previous week.

Many students, in spite of being in possession of corona virus negative reports, continue to attend online classes. Teaching staff of some colleges feel that many students have fear in their minds of contracting this disease, as 29 students from the district have tested positive. They are staying away from, colleges for the fear of getting infected.

In the university college here, none of the classes have been conducted so far. Online classes continue to be held. Principal of the college, Dr Harish A, said that only a handful of students have been attending the college now.

Students come across another problem

Errors were noticed in the results of several students who appeared for the final degree examinations. In the case of a student of BA degree course of a private college in Puttur, the marks scored were showed as considerably low while in the case of another, the website gave pass result but the marks card showed he had failed. Students said that similar problems had arisen in case of B.Com degree examinations too. Vice chancellor, Prof P S Yadapadithaya, said that he has instructed to find out the mistakes and to set right them immediate. Registrar (examinations) Dr P L Dharma, said that this is a result of software problem and that the concern has been served with notice. Final degree result is being officially announced by the university on Tuesday.