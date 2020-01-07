Coffee exports in 2019 up marginally at 3.50 lakh tonne

New Delhi

Coffee exports from India rose marginally to 3.50 lakh tonne in 2019 as compared to 3.48 lakh tonne in the previous year, according to the Coffee Board.

India is the third-largest producer and exporter of coffee in Asia.

Italy, Germany and Russia were the major export destinations for Indian coffee last year. India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

Robusta coffee exports rose 4.10 per cent to 1, 86,360 tonne in 2019 from 1, 79,004 tonne in 2018, the Board data showed.

Export of Arabica coffee however declined 10.75 per cent to 47,341.82 tonne from 53,049 tonne in 2018.

The outbound shipment of instant coffee fell to 27,339 tonne in 2019 from 29,146 tonne in the previous year, the data showed.

Of the total coffee exports, India exported 72,267 tonne to Italy, 37,175 tonne to Germany and 28,573 tonne to Russia last year.

Some of the major exporting companies include CCL Products India, Tata Coffee, NKG India Coffee, Allanasons Pvt Ltd, Olam Agro and Coffee Day Global Ltd.

Coffee production is estimated to be slightly higher at 3,19,500 tonne for the 2018-19 crop year (October-September), as per the post monsoon forecast by the Board. (PTI)