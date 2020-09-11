Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen stranded at sea

Karwar

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 24 fishermen from fishing boat IFB QAMRUL BAHAR REGD NO IND-KA-04-MM-2467 stranded at sea 15 nautical miles from the coast due to strong winds and swell . The rescue was carried off Bhatkal port.

ICG Ship Kasturba Gandhi, which was on operational deployment in the Karnataka coast, was diverted immediately for undertaking search and rescue operations. The ship arrived at the datum at 2000 hours on September 10 and established communication with fishermen and reassured the presence of ICG. The fishing boat lost propulsion owing to engine failure. In view of the rough weather conditions in the area, the owner of the fishing boat requested DD Fisheries Karwar to rescue the fishermen. Based on the request from DD Fisheries, the entire rescue operations at sea were undertaken on September 11 successfully.

At around 10.30 hours on September 11, all the fishermen In good health were safely shifted onboard by ICG ship. Thereafter, the ship proceeded to Karwar port for handing over to DD Fisheries. Further, electronic surveillance in the area is being maintained through coastal surveillance networks to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations and a regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted.