CMC launched an innovative ‘door to door service’: B.A.Basavaraj

Davanagere

Davanagere City Municipal Corporation (DCMC) has introduced an unique service under the title ‘DCMC to the door steps of the residents’ where the residents could get solved their basic facilities like drinking water, street lights, sanitary works, besides all other works coming under Sakala scheme including certificates of birth, death, house tax, khata extract, building license approval etc could be get them done sitting in their houses. The officials of DCMC will visit every house of the 45 wards coming under DCMC and get the things done as per the need of the residents. This unique service was launched on Wednesday by the district minister B.A.Basavaraj, symbolically at Sri Chowdeshwari temple grounds of Gandhinagar, under ward number one. The minister lauded the efforts of DCMC authorities for its innovative service and considered it as the first of its kind in the country, where the residents need not wonder to the DCMC office for getting done their things. Besides, this would avert the involvement of the middle men and unnecessary delay in getting done the things, the minister observed. Mayor B.J.Ajaya kumar said that they want to make Davanagere as a green and clean city by implementing innovative things in the coming days with the cooperation of all the corporators irrespective of the parties they belong. He appealed the district minister to recommend the CM to grant Rs 10 crore for every ward so as to develop over all the city and to make it as a model one. Sitting MP G.M.Siddeshwara, MLA S.A.Ravindranath, DHUDA chairman Rajanahalli Shivakumar, deputy mayor Soumya Narendrakumar, DC Mahantesh Bilagi, DCMC commissioner Vishwanath Mudajji, ASP Rajeev M, opposition leader in the DCMC A.Nagaraj along with other corporators and officials were present.

Later, the minister reviewed the progress of the quarterly meeting of KDP at Davanagere ZP, before he launched ‘grama one’ schemes at Anagodu village and Kadaganur cross in Davanagere taluk.

