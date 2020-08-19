CM Yediyurappa seeks quashing of election code violation case

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister (CM) B S Yediyurappa, has approached the state high court with a petition seeking to annul a case of election code violation registered against him. The case was registered against him during the bypoll for Gokak assembly constituency.

The CM has sought dismissal of the case registered in Gokak JMFC court and also summons issued to him seeking his personal presence for hearing of the case in the said court on September 1.

The current petition, which has named Gokak town police station and complainant, Laxman Allapure, as the defendants, has been filed in the Dharwad bench of the high court. It is yet to be taken up for hearing.

Yediyurappa pointed out that the investigating officers had filed a ‘B’ report on the complaint, but the court had rejected it and continued with the hearing. He said that when doing so, the court should have recorded the reason supported by the complainant’s statement based on which the ‘B’ report was rejected by it. But this process was not followed in this case, he has pointed out.

The CM also said that the case has been mechanically treated as cognizable and notice has been served on him. Therefore, he has sought cancellation of the case as well as the summons served by the jurisdictional court.