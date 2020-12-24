CM Yediyurappa makes U-Turn, withdraws night curfew across state

Bengaluru

In a big u-turn, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced that it is withdrawing an order issued on Wednesday that imposed a night curfew in the state from December 24 to January 2. In a fresh statement issued on Thursday, the government said, “After receiving feedback from the public that a night curfew is not needed and after discussing the decision with senior officials, it was decided to withdraw the night curfew.”

“The public should prevent the spread of the virus by self-imposing regulations, wearing masks, maintaining distance, avoiding unnecessary travel and maintaining strict adherence to government-imposed COVID-19 control rules,” the government statement issued on Thursday added.

Earlier, as per the order that was issued by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday evening, the night curfew was scheduled to be implemented starting from Thursday night. Till January 2 between 11.00 pm and 5.00 am, the restrictions were supposed to be in place. As per the order, movement of individuals was to be strictly prohibited during these hours and only movement of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles were allowed.

Further, all industries/companies/organizations which require operations at night were to be permitted to operate with 50% staff. Movement of employees of such organisations was to be allowed on producing valid ID cards, issued by their respective organization or Institution.

The same order said that industries or factories which require 24×7 operations will also be allowed to operate without any restrictions.

According to earlier issued orders, pubs and bars can remain open on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but DJ parties in nightclubs are barred. The government has said that COVID-19 safety measures will be strictly enforced during Christmas and New Year’s Eve in the city. These restrictions, however, will continue to remain in place.