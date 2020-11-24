CM Yediyurappa holds virtual meeting with British envoy

Bengaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday held a virtual meeting with Lord Tariq Ahmad, the Baron Ahmad of Wimbledon as also Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. British Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford was present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister later participated in a function to distribute appointment orders to lecturers selected for government pre-university colleges. The appointment orders were presented to a few of the selected lecturers while the remaining will receive the orders from the senior officers concerned.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Principal Secretary of Education Department S R Umashankar were present.