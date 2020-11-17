CM Yeddiyurappa’s Vote Strategy

Bengaluru

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, who had put his hand in the by-election by establishing the Maratha Development Corporation, is likely to turn his strategy. The development authority was created for the Shira by-election with a focus on the wild vote.

The Maratha Development Authority is now constituting the by-election of the Basavakalyana by-election. This moves by the state government has, of course, led to increased demand for similar authorities from various communities and denominations. DCM Lakshmana Sawadi, Minister V Somanna, BC Patil and MLA Rajkumar Patil Tell court have appealed to the Chief Minister to set up an authority for the development of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

While promoting the Maratha Development Authority, Veerashiva is seeking to establish Lingayat Development Authority. He also requested for a 2A reservation for the Lingayat community. Opposition parties have used the reservation weapon for the BJP’s weapon of authority.

Former minister MB Patil has voiced outrage over the 16 per cent reservation for Marathi people in Maharashtra.

He wrote an open letter to CM today. Establishment of a development corporation and grant of Rs. Instead, they have demanded a 16 per cent reservation for Lingayat. CM Yeddyurappa is embarrassed by this development.

This is evidenced by the fact that DCM Lakshmana Sawadi donated the first call for a separate development authority for Veerashiva Lingayat. Lakshmana Sawadi has appealed to the CM to set up a separate development board for the Veera Saiva Lingayat community, which includes many poor and backward communities.

Sawadi said social development will be beneficial to the poor and backward of this community socially, economically, and academically. If this is the case, the government is going to shout out to the Communities Development Authority and there is no doubt that it will bring major headaches to the government.

Encouraged by the state government’s move, dozens of communities are already gearing up to demand an authority. The government has been criticized by the Meenakshi government for releasing funds for the work of the Kannada Development Authority at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The pro-Kannada fighters have warned the government that the decision to form the Maratha Development Authority should not be abandoned immediately. There is a lot of resentment in the bureaucracy about the creation of a new authority and allocating a grant of Rs 50-100 crore to them, even though the treasury is empty in Covid.

Supreme Court on reservation, Karnataka is facing the question of whether it is possible to give 16 per cent reservation to Lingayatis. Congress has proposed the Maharashtra model. But the Supreme Court had blocked the Maharashtra government’s order two months ago.

In 2018, the Maharashtra government has made a grand reservation for Marathi people. The bill was passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on May 30, 2018. However, many questioned the Bombay High Court. In July 2019, the Bombay High Court ruled that 16 per cent reservation was inappropriate.

The Bombay High Court had instructed the reservation not to exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in education. The Maharashtra government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court verdict.

The Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court ruling on September 9, 2020. Percentage for Marathi people. The central government had been instructed not to implement the 16 per cent reservation. Audrey has advised those who have benefited from the reservation from 2018 not to bother. The Constitutional Constituency was formed in the wake of the need for further investigation.