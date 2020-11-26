CM reads Preamble to Constitution at Malai Mahadeshwara Temple

Chamarajanagar

Visiting the Chamarajanagar as it to defy the popular belief that those in power lose their positions upon visiting this town, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not only paid a visit but even participated in the Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) at the Sri Kshethra Malai Mahadeshwara Authority’s Auditorium and read the preamble of the Constitution on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who arrived in this district on Wednesday, visited the Malai Mahadeshwara temple and had a Darshan.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is also the district in-charge, Fisheries and Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA N Mahesh and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister promised that the State Government was committed to the development of the Sri Kshethra Malai Mahadeshwara temple, which is a popular pilgrim centre.

Yediyurappa said the Sri Kshethra Malai Mahadeshwara Authority at its meeting discussed the comprehensive development of the entire region and promised to take steps for the development of the 15 schools by adopting them. All necessary infrastructure facilities will be provided in the schools, he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the State Government will take necessary steps to provide all necessary facilities for the pilgrims visiting the temple and indicated that several developmental works have already been initiated.

Salur Mutt pontiff Sri Shanthamallikarjuna Swamy, Sri Kshethra Malai Mahadeshwara Authority’s Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy, MLAs R Narendra, N Mahesh, C Puttarangasetty, C S Niranjan Kumar, MLC K T Srikantegowda, District in-charge Secretary B B Kaveri, Deputy Commissioner Dr M R Ravi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Boyar Narayana Rao, Superintendent of Police Sarah Thomas along with Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is also the district in-charge, Fisheries and Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and other members of the Authority participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the renovation work of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Mudukutore Temple in T Narasipur taluk and its entire complex.

Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple is being renovated at a cost of Rs 30 crore. While Rs 5 crore has been released in the first phase, another Rs 10 crore will be released within a week for the second phase, the Chief Minister said promising to release the pending amount in due course.

Yediyurappa said the State Government was determined to complete the entire renovation work and other developmental projects in the region in the next two years, he said advising the Mysore district in-charge minister to visit and inspect the works on a weekly basis.

The State Government has released Rs 136 crore for the renovation and improvement of as many as 136 temples at a cost of Rs 1 crore each. The State Government will take steps to complete all infrastructure works in the district including roads and bridges and drinking water works.