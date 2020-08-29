CM participates in Suttur Math Pontiff’s 105th Jayanti celebrations

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa digitally participated in the 105th Jayanti celebrations of Suttur Math Pontiff Dr Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamy on Saturday.

The celebrations were organized by the Suttur Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Math.

The Most Venerable Jagadguru I am very happy to have attended the 105th Jayanti Utsavam of Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamy.

The great saints, the sages, the philosophers, the surrendered Dasavaranya devoted their lives to human endeavor.

One of our greatest saints, our Most Venerable Jagadguru Dr. Shri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamy has rendered an invaluable service to the world.

This is a good platform for the blessing of the Most Blessed Ones by participating online at Rajendra Srila Jayanthi Jubilee this time from the coronation of the coronation of Jagadguru.

With the establishment of the JSS Mahavidya Peetha, the Math has been made possible to provide residential education to the rural poor.

The release of works and animated films depicting Sri’s life and achievements in this occasion is very gratifying.

The Sreeles are the epitome of peace and religious harmony and inspire the people of this region to live in harmony.

It is commendable that the sammukhi programs such as Math Anna Dasoha and Jnana Dasodha have been continuously under the guidance of Sri.

For centuries, the Math has worked hard to build a co-society without the illusion of being a dalit dalit.

The Sri Jayawardenapura Jayanthi commemoration ceremony of the Most Venerable Rajendra Srila was the culmination of a variety of philanthropic events.

It is my wish that such sociocultural programs should take place more and more frequently.

He hoped that the work of building the society of Srimath would continue

The Chief Minister released the book, ‘’Suttur Sri Math – Guru Parampare,’’ brought out by the Suttur Math, which is prominent religious Math of the Lingayat community.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Shankargouda Patil and Advisor M Lakshminarayana were among the dignitaries who participated in the function.