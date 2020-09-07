CM Nitish Kumar Lists Government’s Achievements in Battle Against Covid-19

Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set the stage for the Bihar polls with a virtual rally to connect with lakhs of people as the NDA looks to repeat its electoral success, battling the anti-incumbency wave and criticism over the handling of floods as well as political unrest in the state after the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from the state. The rally, which will begin at 11.30 am, was originally planned for September 6, but it was postponed by a day due to a week-long national mourning following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The rally comes at a time when the NDA constituents are engaged in a battle of one-upmanship, with both the BJP and the JDU indulging in a proxy war of sorts for Dalit votes to become the single-largest party after the elections. To add to Kumar’s woes, LJP has launched a diatribe against the JDU over the issues of management of migrants who returned after the lockdown was imposed due to Covid-19 as well as the floods that have ravaged the state. In fact, the LJP will meet at 2pm today to decide whether to contest against ally JD(U) in Bihar polls. As Kumar battles internal rifts, he has found some support in former Bihar chief minister and HAM party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi who has pledged loyalty to Kumar and challenged the LJP to bring its contenders into the electoral fray. “We have forged an alliance with Janata Dal (United) and have become a part of the NDA. There has been no discussion about seat-sharing in the next Bihar Assembly elections,” Manjhi said.