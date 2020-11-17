CM instructs to postpone KPSC examination for one month

Bengaluru

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has proposed to postpone the KPSC exam for a month by observing the difficulties faced by the students in the backdrop of simultaneous scrutiny of the Central Lok Sewa Commission (UPSC) and Karnataka Lok Sewa Commission (KPSC) exams.

The decision comes after many students appealed to the government to postpone the exam. A month after completing the UPSC exam, it has been revealed that the officials concerned have been instructed to schedule a date for the KPSC examination.

Candidates are faced with the Central Examination Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and the Karnataka Lokasewa Commission (KPSC) Main Examination. The Central Lokayukta Commission examinations were scheduled for January 8 – 10, 2021 and on 16th and 17th. The Karnataka Lokasewa Commission exams are scheduled for December 21-24 and 20th January 2020.

The gap between the KPSC and UPSC exams is so low that it is difficult for both candidates to take the test. Candidates of these backgrounds were asked to revise the KPSC schedule and postpone the exam for at least a month.

The Karnataka Lokasewa Commission has scheduled a major examination of the post of Assistant Controller of Group A in the Audit and Accounting Department from December 21-24.

The main examination of Gazetted Probationer Group A and B posts is scheduled from January 2 to 5. The posts were notified in January. A preliminary examination was conducted in August and the results were announced recently.

There was confusion among the candidates as they were conducting competitive exams from 21 to 24 and KPSC also decided to take the post of Assistant Controller of Audit.

In addition, the examiners were also worried that the KPSC would conduct a five-day examination for the recruitment of 106 Gazetted Probationary 106 posts while the Central Lok Sabha Commission (UPSC) had scheduled a preliminary examination for the selection of central civil service posts.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) d. From 21 to d. Until 31st, the stenographer has come forward to audition for posts (C&D rank). Thus, the tests were confronted with apprehension candidates.

The gap between the two exams is so low that it is difficult for students to prepare. Both these tests are important in the life of the candidates who are preparing to dream of becoming an IAS and KAS. However, there is not much time left between these tests, making it difficult to prepare properly. Candidates were demanded that KPSC revise its schedule and postpone the exam for at least a month.

Previously, tests were held at least one month apart. It is also difficult to get a gap of 15 days this time. Self-esteem shrinks in candidates due to exam pressure. Candidates have expressed outrage against KAPSC saying it is a shame that the candidates have deliberately released a schedule instead of setting the exam date.