CM inaugurates 100-bed modular ICU plus other facilities at KC General Hospital

Bengaluru

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the 100-bed modular intensive care unit, RTPCR Testing Centre and Oxygen plant at the KC General Hospital in Malleswaram in the city on Monday.

The chief minister said the state government has spent over Rs 9.5 crore on the KC General Hospital in providing various facilities besides securing central grants under the Ayushman Bharat programme.

Yediyurappa complimented the Azim Premji Foundation for donating Rs 1.5 crore for establishing the RTPCR Testing Centre in the hospital. He also thanked Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Foundation for its donation to the hospital.

He said the state government has accorded the highest priority for the health sector and would be setting up a 50-bed Cathlab at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in the city at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the government and private sector hospitals for the joint efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic situation and also cooperating the vaccine drive all over the state.

Deputy chief minister and higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, home minister Basavaraj Bommai, health and family welfare minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is also in charge of Medical Education, Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao and other dignitaries attended the function.

Earlier, the chief minister presented the chief minister’s medals to police officers at a function held in the banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha.

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai, chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, additional chief secretary of the Home Department Rajneesh Goel, director-general of Police and IGP Praveen Sood and other senior officials attended the programme.

Poland’s ambassador to India, Adam Burakovni called on the chief minister at his home office in the morning and held discussions.

Industries department additional chief secretary, Gaurav Gupta was present during the meeting.