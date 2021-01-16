CM, Dr. Sudhakar launches first phase Covid vaccination drive in Karnataka

Bengaluru

The moment when first jab of vaccine was administered was historic. It is a huge achievement, said Dr.K.Sudhakar.

After PM Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive through video conference, the first jab was administered to Nagaratna, a front line staff at Victoria Hospital. CM BSY was also present.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Dr.Sudhakar said that this is historic becasue we had to wait several years to get vaccine for other viruses. But our scientists have developed vaccine for Covid-19 in just 10 months. Every citizen is indebted to our scientists and institutions. I also thank PM, CM and all other leaders who guided us, he said.

243 vaccination centres have been set up in the state and we aim to cover 24,300 frontline warriors today itself. Front line workers, Dr.Sudarshan Ballal of our technical advisory committee, AIIMS Director Dr.Randeep Guleria have taken vaccine today. Senior and renowned doctors are taking vaccone as a confidence building measure. They are taking vaccine since is found safe and effective.

People should only believe in offical information from govt sources and should not believe in rumours. All precautions have been taken in case of any side effects. 20-30 thousand people have been involved in clinical trials. There is no need to panic at all. Vaccine is most affordable at Rs.210 in our country. In other countries it is almost 10 times more. People with comorbidities will be covered in the next phase.

Don’t politicize vaccination

Dr.Sudhakar appealed to not politicize vaccination drive. Vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory. Vaccination is completely safe and nonsode effects have been found till now.

Minister visited Jayanagar General Hospital, St.John’s Hospital and KR Puram Hospitals to review the vaccination process.

Other points made by Minister

I am willing to take vaccine, but PM has prioritised that healhcare workers and frontline staff who are most exposed must be vaccinated first.

First phase is expected to be completed within a week.

Congress will never come out of VIP culture. They will never learn a lesson.