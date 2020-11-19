CM BSY’s media advisor Mahadeva Prakash steps down

Bengaluru

Mahadeva Prakash, the media advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa resigned on Thursday, afternoon. He is now the second advisor to the CM who quit the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the past month.

Prakash, who is a senior journalist, submitted his resignation to CM BSY today. He was chosen to be the CM’s media advisor in August of 2019, soon after the current BJP government came to power.

Although he did not mention any specific reason for quitting from his post, Prakash wrote in his resignation letter to the CM that he is “resigning from the post of media advisor due to personal reasons.”

Just earlier this month, CM BS Yediyurappa’s political advisor M B Maramkal, who is also a senior journalist, was removed from his post, DH reported. The removal came supposedly due to a fallout between Maramkal and a member of BSY’s family member, the report added.