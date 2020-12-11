CM BSY unveils manure making machine Bhusiri and Bhu Mitra

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa unveiled the manure-making machine ‘Bhusiri’ and ‘Bhu Mitra’ soil testing equipment on Friday at Vidhanasoudha premises.

Vice-President Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Hi-Tech Agriculture Chairman Dr. Nagaraj Hegde were present.

“Today, I am very happy to have a land mitigation tool that instantly converts raw and dry waste into organic manure and instant soil testing,” said BSY.

The organic farming system enables good relationships with organisms in the environment, including tradition, innovation and science.

Masanobu Fukuoka, a pioneer of Japanese natural agriculture when visited India had called natural farming as Gandhi agriculture.

Organic farming’s primary concern is farming, using the resources available naturally. Utilization of chemicals, unscientific cultivation practices are reducing soil fertility, and agricultural land is becoming scarce.

Organic farming is very effective in retaining soil fertility. Organic farming is being promoted in the central government budget.

The state government is also committed in promoting organic farming and raising awareness among farmers regarding the same.