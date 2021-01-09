CM BSY lays foundation for Aequs Koppal Toy cluster, invites toymakers to Karnataka

Koppal

Koppal is first of its kind toy manufacturing cluster in India, and the state is making sure that all toys manufacturing requirements are available in this cluster.

Koppal is first of its kind toy manufacturing cluster in India, and the state is making sure that all toys manufacturing requirements are available in this cluster. Karnataka Invites domestic & global toymakers in line with PM’s vision of boosting toy manufacturing in India.

Karnataka is the third-largest market for toys in India (USD 159 million) 9.1% of the national market.

Labour-intensive manufacturing is being seen as a focus that would help employ women in the toys industry.

The Karnataka state government under the leadership of Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa laid the foundation for Aequs Toy Cluster at Koppal on Saturday to attract investments and generate substantial employment opportunities in the region.

The toy manufacturing in Karnataka is getting a renewed push after Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s clarion call that Indian toy market has enormous potential and can bring a transformative change in the industry by promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ under AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign.

“Koppal toy cluster is a landmark milestone for the Karnataka Government’s product-specific industrial cluster development Programme. This toy cluster intends to attract an investment of Rs 5,000 crores and generate direct and indirect employment to an estimated 1Lakh people in this region,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on the occasion of foundation stone laying of Aequs Toy Cluster at Koppal this morning.

The toy manufacturing industry is labour-oriented, and most of the workers are women. Hence, this toy cluster starting at Koppal is a bold step towards empowering women. To empower women, the Karnataka government has allowed women to work at night. I believe that women are going to benefit more and more from this, the Chief Minister added.

Karnataka is poised to emerge as a leading toy-making cluster due to the robust ecosystem the state has created to support toy-making industries. The state has supported and nurtured Tool Manufacturing & precision engineering (TMTP), polymers manufacturing clusters – Bengaluru, Dharwad, Tumkuru and Mysuru, robust design capacity and testing certification agencies in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Koppal and GTTC (Government Tool Room & Training Centre).

“Koppal has a tradition of making traditional toys such as Kinna’s toys. It is against this backdrop that we aim to make Koppal a country’s toy-making hub by promoting this art. I want to thank Aequs, and other toy industries who have joined hands with government initiatives,” Jagdish Shettar, Minister for Large & Media Scale Industries said during the groundbreaking ceremony of Aequs Toy Cluster in Koppal pn Saturday.

The foundation of this toy cluster has played a vital role in unlocking Karnataka’s toy-making capacity today. And I am delighted to say that our state has taken a bold step to make our state a global centre of toy making, Shettar added.

As a part of the State Government’s endeavour to establish the Karnataka as a toy manufacturing hub of India and give a fillip to the toy sector, Product Specific Industrial Cluster Development (PSICD) Program has been developed. The Product Specific Industrial Cluster Development Program aims at attracting investment to the tune of INR 5,000 crore in each identified cluster, thereby generating 1 lakh new employment opportunities in each of these districts.

“The global toy industry experienced continued growth, reaching a value of USD 90.7 billion in 2019, posting a 0.5% growth over 2018. On the other hand, India’s toy industry has grown at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2011-19 to USD 1.75 billion in 2019. At the same time, Karnataka Toy Market grew at a CAGR of 17.54% between 2010 and 2017. Currently, Karnataka is the third-largest market for toys in India. It constitutes 9.1 per cent of the national market valued at (USD 159 million),” Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Karnataka said.

The cluster’s objective is to increase the share of manufacturing in state GDP, develop state of the art infrastructure to meet industry needs, improve Need-Based Skill Development assistance, and bring balanced socio-economic development.

“Karnataka offers world-class machine tools infrastructure and favourable labour laws for toy manufacturers in the state. We are also working towards building a sustainable toy manufacturing ecosystem by introducing massive fiscal and non-fiscal subsidies to facilitate investments into the state”, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Government of Karnataka said.

Koppal toy cluster will be a one-stop-destination facilitating globally competitive and reliable manufacturing solutions with co-located facilities. It’s an internationally competitive self-sustained ecosystem catering to all infrastructure requirements of the toy industry. With access to the highway ports, airports and major cities, the cluster will provide an efficient connectivity network. Koppal Toy cluster is on National Highway 63 and well connected to other modes of transportation. It is located close to Hubballi, a central trading hub in Karnataka.

The event was attended by Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs Group and Chairman Toys Vision Group, B.C. Patil Minister for Agriculture & Dist.Incharge Minister Government of Karnataka, Halappa Achar Member of Legislative Assembly Yelburga constituency, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa Member of Parliament – Koppal, R V Deshpande Member of Legislative Assembly Haliyal constituency, Rajeev Kaul CEO and MD Aequs Aerospace, Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary – Commerce and industries, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Gunjan Krishna Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Dr N. Shivashankara CEO, KIADB, B.K. Shivakumar Joint Director (Projects ) & Program Nodal Officer, Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Revanna Gowda Managing Director, Karnataka Udyog Mitra.

Along with the foundation stone laying ceremony, the government of Karnataka also signed six Memorandum of Understanding with toymakers and suppliers in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs Group. The six MoU’s are listed below.

1. Playgrow Industries Ltd.

2. Sterling New Horizon Pvt ltd

3. Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd

4. Hotshot Trueling Ltd

5. Aequs Engineer Plastics Ltd

6. Aequs Force Consumers Ltd