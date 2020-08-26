CM BSY inaugurates horse-riding Basaveshwara Statue, Broadway Hospital

The renovated horse-riding statue of Basaveshwara, the Lingayat community’s 12th century philosopher-saint, was inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday August 26.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had renovated the statue erected near the Basaveshwara Circle in the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power of Karnataka government.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayana, Housing Minister V Somanna, Kannada, Culture and Tourism Minister C T Ravi and BBMP Mayor Gautam Kumar were present.

Later, the Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated the Broadway Super-Speciality Hospital in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru as a COVID facility. This comes four months after an announcement regarding the same was made. The hospital is equipped with cardiovascular and neurological treatment facilities and has been set up with infrastructure worth Rs 10.25 crore. This amount towards the hospital was given by author-philanthropist Sudha Murty of the Infosys Foundation.

The Infosys Foundation, led by chairperson Sudha Murty had earlier said that it will provide medical infrastructure such as ventilators and other equipment that would help equip 200-bed Broadway Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The Hospital was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who also inspected the infrastructure of the hospital.

Health Department had said that Sudha Murty, along with Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Shetty had demanded that the Karnataka government set up a hospital with 500 beds that would have the infrastructure to treat those suspected as well as confirmed to have COVID-19. The source, however, said that they could only find the Broadway Hospital in Shivajinagar that comes under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike that could fulfil a similar requirement.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad stated that the hospital is ready to serve people as it is equipped with the latest infrastructure to treat cardiovascular and neurological issues. He also mentioned that the hospital will be a dedicated COVID-19 facility for the time being.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had earlier told reporters that Infosys had come forward to work with them. The management of the Broadway Hospital will be handed over to Infosys as they are providing facilities such as ventilators and other infrastruture. He also thanked Sudha Murty for her support.

CM Yediyurappa had earlier stated that 50% of the beds at the Broadway Hospital would be reserved for ‘Corona Warriors’. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had also said that that the hospital’s facilities will be made available not only for BBMP officials but also to everyone fighting coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines.