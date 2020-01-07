CM BSY flag off 20 new KSRTC, BMTC bus services

On Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa flagged off 20 buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and 5 of BMTC from Vidhansoudha complex and cut the lace. On this occasion, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C. Kalasad, BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha, KSRTC Director Personnel and Environment Kavita S. Manikeri, Anupam Aggarwal, Director (Security and Vigilance) of BMTC, including officers of both the major departments and senior police officers were present.

According to KSRTC, buses have been introduced to provide convenient and safe transport service to passengers for other states. Bengaluru to Ernakulam, Bangalore- Hyderabad, Bangalore-Nellore, Bangalore-Raichur Via Ministry Ambari Dream Class, Bangalore-Shirdi Airavat Club Class, Bangalore-Srisailam Non AC Sleeper, Bangalore-Thirunallar-Bangalore-Bangalore-Bangalore Class-Bangalore Class, Bangalore-Pampa-Bangalore Airavat Class, Bangalore-Chennai-Bangalore Airavat Class, Bangalore-Srangeri-Bangalore Ai Awat class, Bangalore, Davanagere, Bangalore airavat class, Bangalore-Cikkmngluru-Bangalore Rajhamsa have went to bus service. According to BMTC, the corporation has introduced new buses on five routes from Tuesday.