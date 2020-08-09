CM BSY and Siddaramaiah to be discharged soon

Bengaluru: With no COVID 19 symptoms except viral load in the samples, both Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former CM Siddaramaiah who is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader are likely to be discharged soon.

According to the sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, both the leaders are healthy and active. “Both of them are likely to be discharged any time soon,” informed an officer.

However, there is no clarity on who will hoist the national flag on Independence Day as CM shall undergo 14 days of self-isolation as per the Covid19 rules.