CM BS Yediyurappa to inaugurate Kanakagiri Park on Tuesday

Govindarajanagar Ward’s Kanakagiri Park is the place where a lot of freedom fighters lived. Minister of Housing V Somanna is all set to launch and inaugurate the park on Tuesday (today). On Independence Day, 2020 the park was decorated with saffron, white and green colour flowers and also Ashoka Chakra was part of decoration.

As a tribute to freedom fighters and legends who served for the nation, plants have grown inside the park. Statues of Kanakadasaru, Buddha, 8 Kannada Jnanapeetha awardees Kuvempu, Da. Ra. Bendre, Masthi Venkatesha Iyengar, ViKru Gokak, U R Ananthamurthy, Girish Karnad, Chandrashekhar Kambara, Kannada’s legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, Bharatha Rathna awardee Sir. M Visvevaraya have been established at the park. As their contribution to our nation should be remembered by the next generation and to be guided by his laid-back guidance, the statues are established.

On the walls are several pictures of the colourful metro station. A pile of plants, a playground, a resting place for the elderly, an exercise center, an animal park and a bird statue is also inside the park. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kabaddi Satdium is giving equal importance to both cricket and kabaddi.

CM BS Yediyurappa, Minister V SOmanna, R Ashok, and MP Tejawi Surya along with BBMP member K Umesh Shetty will be present at the park inauguration on Tuesday at Govindaraja Nagara.