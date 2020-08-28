Clash over Sangolli Rayanna’s statue in Peeranwadi village

Belagavi: A clash erupted between two groups over the installation of 19th-century freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statue at Peeranwadi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said on Friday.

“The two groups were caned and dispersed from the spot where Rayanna’s statue was installed and unveiled in the wee hours after they clashed over its location at the T-junction road of the village in the border district,” Belagavi Police Superintendent Laxman Nimbargi told reporters here.

Belagavi is about 500 km northwest of Bengaluru in the southern state. “As Rayanna’s statue was installed at the junction where the Marathis wanted to have the 17th century Maratha king Chatrapathi Shivaji’s statue, the latter protested against the locals (Kannadigas) for unveiling the former’s statue,” said Nimbargi.

As a revolutionary warrior, Rayanna (1798-1831) fought against the British East India Company in the Kittur princely state ruled by Rani Chennamma. “When the locals were celebrating the event and hailing Rayanna, the Marathi-speaking people objected to it, leading to a clash between them,” said Nimbargi.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Bengaluru that the tense situation in the village was brought under control by the police which acted swiftly against the clashing groups. “Additional police has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order and ensure peace between the two communities,” Bommai told reporters.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also said he had directed the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issue peacefully by holding talks with the groups. Water Resources and Belagavi district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Thursday said Rayanna was not confined to any community and the freedom fighter was admired by all.

A final decision on installing a statue of Sangolli Rayanna will be taken on Saturday after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa holds a meeting with community leaders in Belagavi, district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said here on Thursday.

Eshwarappa is scheduled to visit Peeranwadi village and speak to local groups that are demanding the installation of the statue at the Y Junction on the National Highway.

Jarkiholi said that there was no dispute over whether the statue should be set up in the village or not.

The only dispute is about the exact place. That will be decided on Saturday, he said. Before that, he will talk to all leaders in the district, including his brother and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, he said.

Jarkiholi met some representatives of Kuruba community organisations in Belagavi on Thursday to resolve a dispute over the installation of a Sangolli Rayanna statue in Peeranwadi village.

He denied that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had assured of installing the statue at a site chosen by the associations.

He has not given any such assurance. At least, he has not given me any such instruction. He has only told me to find a solution that is in the interest of the community and the district, he said.

He said that he would announce the statue installation after a meeting with officers. Community leader Vivek Rao Patil and others accompanied Jarkiholi.