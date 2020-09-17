Civic workers who does not work will be dismissed: CMC mayor

DAVANAGERE

Davanagere city municipal corporation mayor B.J.Ajaykumar said that civic workers will be dismissed from their service, if they do not work even if they have attended for duty and simply going away, as he got some complaints. Presiding over the general body meeting held at his chambers here on Wednesday, the mayor asked the CMC commissioner Vishwanatha Mudajji to issue order so as to work the civic workers between 6 am to 11 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, every day in all the 45 wards of Davanagere corporation, to keep the city clean and green. If the civic workers properly discharge their duties honestly and sincerely, to keep the city clean, then Davanagere city corporation would also get rank number one as the Mysuru city has bagged, the mayor said. Opposition leader A.Nagaraj asked the mayor to get the works done first with the existing 317 regular civic workers along with 200 workers on contract basis, before seeking the additional civic workers recruitment. Reacting to a query posed by Asha, a corporator, the mayor said that they have allotted two JCB equipment exclusively for the Hindu burial ground and fixed Rs 500 for digging a pit and closing it and no one can demand more money from the public, the mayor reminded. Deputy mayor Soumya Narendra, corporators Uday, Lathif, Prasannakumar, S.T.Veeresh, Devaramani Shivakumar, Shivu, Chaman Saab, Jayamma, Gowramma along with commissioner Vishwanatha Mudajji were present on the occasion.