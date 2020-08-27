CITIESTOP NEWS

City traffic cops get 50,000 N95 masks

The Bengaluru Traffic police were honoured by Reliance Foundation and Reliance Infocomm on Thursday. The event was held at the Traffic Management Center. 50,000 N95 mask and the same number of sanitizers were donated by Reliance Groupto traffic cops.

Traffic police personnel who worked tirelessly during the Corona crisis were applauded. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Joint Commissioner of Bangalore Traffic Police Ravikanthegowda were present.

Amitabh Bhatia, CEO of Reliance Jio Karnataka, and Jimmy Amrolia, Vice President, Reliance Industries, represented the Reliance Group.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is working day and night against Covid-19. In order to control the spread of Covid, the company has already helped in various ways by providing N95 masks and sanitizers.

