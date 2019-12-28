City records 2nd lowest average traffic speed

Bengaluru recorded the second-lowest average traffic speed among metros during 2019, cab aggregator Ola has said.

The 21.2-kmph crawl this year, however, is a marginal improvement as a similar Ola study in 2017 had put the figure at 17.2kmph. Bengaluru traffic was ranked the slowest in the country then.

Bengaluru followed Kolkata (19.4kmph), which witnessed the slowest traffic movement. Metros that fared better are Hyderabad which clocked the highest average speed of 24.8kmph, followed by Delhi (23.5 kmph), Chennai (23.1 kmph), Mumbai (22.7kmph) and Pune (22.6kmph).

Ola Hyperdrive 2019, conducted in 200+ cities, also points out that Bengalureans left for work earlier than their counterparts in other cities. While on an average, a person leaves for office at 9.30am in Bengaluru, in Pune and Delhi, its 9.41am and 9.42am respectively.

A similar survey conducted by mobility solutions firm MoveInSync across six cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Pune — and released in August this year ranked Bengaluru the ‘second slowest city’ with an average speed at 18.7km per hour.

Better enforcement, infra helped: Police

Additional commissioner of police (traffic), BR Ravikanthe Gowda, attributed the 4-kmph increase in average speed to better enforcement among other reasons.

“The average speed in the city has gone up as compared to previous years. This is mainly due to scientific management of traffic and junctions, strict enforcement, especially since September, which has brought about discipline among road users, and improved road infrastructure. In 2019, traffic police carried out massive awareness campaigns on road rules and violations, which could also be one of the contributing factors for increase in speed,” he said.

“At present, only those stretches where infrastructure projects are being executed see traffic congestion. Once the work is completed, we expect the average speed to go up further,” the officer added.

While Bengaluru has clocked the maximum number of day rides (84 million) between 6am and 10pm, it stands second after Delhi (7 million) in the number of night rides (6 million) taken between 10pm and 6am, says the study. Bengalureans took 65 million rides on weekdays and 25 million on weekends in 2019.

Officials from BBMP’s traffic engineering cell pointed out that installation of grade separators at 10 locations this year could have resulted in the average speed going up. “We put up 10 grade separators at busy junctions, which have facilitated smooth traffic flow. Also, in 2017, when the first study was conducted, only Phase 1 of the Metro was operational. Now more people are using it, thereby leading to fewer cars on the road,” an official said.

Asked about the city ranking low on the speed index, the BBMP official said: “Whitetopping work is being carried out in 15 to 20 locations, slowing down traffic. Even Metro construction is causing congestion is some areas. We have also taken up widening of Bannerghata Road and Sarjapur Road, which has reduced traffic speed.”