City has 3,181 active containment zones, south zone reports rise in cases

Bengaluru now has 3181 active containment zones in the city, according to the COVID-19 War Room bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday.

The most number of containment zones are in the West Zone which has reported over 900 zones. Bengaluru’s South Zone also has over 800 containment zones while the East zone has over 500 containment zones. The number of containment zones have shot up from 550 reported at the end of June.

While the BBMP has not released a full list of containment zones, the bulletin specified wards which reported a high number of cases in the last 24 hours. 21 cases were reported in Shanthala Nagar ward which has reported a cluster of cases in the past week. 19 cases were reported in Chamarajpet ward in the West Zone while 15 cases were reported in Jayanagar. Hoysala Nagar reported 12 cases and Pattabhiram Nagar reported 10 cases.

26% of the cases reported in the last 24 hours were from the city’s South Zone while 25% was from the city’s West Zone.

1.33 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Bengaluru so far and the city has reported 11361 COVID-19 cases of which 9395 cases are active. 156 deaths were reported and 1810 patients infected by the virus have made a complete recovery.