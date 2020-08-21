City has 16497 containment zones, reduced by 172

Bengaluru, on Friday, reported a reduction of 172 active containment zones, taking the total down to 16,497 from 16,669. The total containment zones in the city went up by 260 though, and is at 38,123. This could mean that the number of containment zones that returned to normal status are higher than the new ones added, taking the active containment zone number down while increasing the total number of them.

In its latest COVID-19 War Room Report, the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike did not update the zone-wise breakup of containment zones from Thursday.

Bengaluru reported 2,912 new coronavirus patients on Thursday, most of whom were from the west zone (23%). The south zone accounted for 17% of the cases – the second highest. The share of Bommanahalli went up sharply to account for 16% of the new cases, from 8% of the new cases reported on Thursday (2,804). On Friday, the east zone reported 14% of the new cases, followed by RR Nagara (10%), Dasarahalli (7%), and Yelahanka (6%).

Men between the ages of 20 to 29 accounted for the highest number of the new patients, followed by men, and then the women in the age group of 30 to 39. People from the latter age group also had the most of the 1,981 recoveries on Friday.

Twenty-five deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday in the city, the highest proportion of whom were women in the 60 to 69 age group.

The west zone continued to have the highest share of coronavirus cases reported in the past 10 days at 25%.

The active rate in the city has reduced to 34% while the recovery rate is at 66%. The positivity rate in Bengaluru is at 16.52%.