City cops comes up with unique security ideas for New Year Eve

Country’s IT capital Bengaluru will turn into a fortress on New Year’s Eve with heavy police presence and elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents in the garb of revelry.

Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru city police commissioner, on Saturday said that there would be around 15,000 police security personnel including senior officials, constables, home guards and private security staff as well. “There are going to be over 1,500 CCTV cameras. Plus, drones in adequate numbers,” Rao added.

The elaborate security arrangements have been already made in several parts of Bengaluru to control the large number of people who come out onto the streets to celebrate New Year. Especially in areas like Brigade Road, M.G. Road, Indiranagar and Koramangala among other localities that have a large number of pubs, restaurants and party venues.

Rao said that there will be adequately illuminated watch towers, walkie-talkie in some of these areas to keep vigil over any unruly elements that tend to create trouble for others, especially women.

Rao said that all drivers on cab aggregator platforms have been asked to take oath for women’s safety. He said that women revelers should be careful not to accept drinks from strangers to avoid any mixing of drugs and asked them be accompanied by any trustworthy person.

He also said that there would be strict action taken against those trying to moral crowds. Several organizations have demanded a ban on celebrations on New Year citing damage to culture and traditions.

Though Bengaluru, like other places across the country, has seen a large number of protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the police have maintained peace with no reports of violence in the city.

But around New Year’s Eve there are multiple issues that crop up when inebriated and unruly mobs tend to cause trouble in the course of their revelry.

People from all parts of the city pour into the central business district and have a tendency to overspeed and trouble others on the road. The police have warned of serious consequences to those elements.

“Then the next is perhaps on occasions like this, we see that chemical drugs like cocaine amphetamines and other tablets, make the presence,” he said, adding that the police will deploy canine units in high end party venues and hotels. He said that the police will not hesitate to enter hotels and even rooms if there is information of illegal activities.

The Bengaluru police have busted several peddlers in recent months importing and selling drugs to youngsters in the city. The Bengaluru police said that all 41 flyovers, including elevated corridors leading towards the airport and electronic city, will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am to avoid overspeeding and accidents.