City apartments opt for solar panel due to rise in power tariff

In view of the increase in power tariff by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, apartments in Bengaluru are opting for solar panels to save both money and the environment.

This comes after the state government earlier this month had announced an over 5 per cent surge in power tariff.

“It really helps us because they are raising electricity bills. After doing a detailed analysis of this plan we formed a subcommittee within our apartment. It makes more sense now when the electricity price is going up,” said Vishnu, Bangalore Apartments’ Federation Secretary for Whitefield 1 and 2 clusters.

Harsha, an apartment resident of Trifecta starlight said the aim of installing solar panels is to give back to the environment.

“The main reason for installing the solar panels is that we wanted to do something for the environment. We wanted to produce something and give back to the environment. The second aspect is that we wanted to keep our costs low,” said Harsha, a resident of Trifecta starlight apartment, where the solar panels have been installed at the terrace.

Earlier this month, the state electricity regulatory commission had announced a hike in the power tariff by 40 paise per unit.

According to the order, there has been a 40 paise increase per unit with an average increase of 5.4 per cent.