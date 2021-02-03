CITIESENTERTAINMENTSTATESTOP NEWS

Cinema halls can accommodate 100% seating for 4 weeks: Minister Sudhakar

IBC Office February 3, 2021
Considering the hardships faced by sandalwood cinema artists, producers and workers it has been decided to allow cinema halls to fill up to 100% of their capacity for 4 weeks on a trail basis, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday after a meeting with chairman of Film chamber, other office bearers and representatives from Film Industry, Dr Sudhakar said that the meeting was held as per the instructions of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. As per technical advisory committee recommendations, Health department had earlier allowed 50% seatings in cinema halls. Though centre has cleared for 100% seatings in cinema halls, the decision was left to the discretion of state governments depending on the situation in each state. He said.

Film industry has opposed this decision and requested to reconsider the decision keeping in view the welfare of those employed in film industry . They have also appealed to the chief minister to support them in this difficult time, said the Minister.

It was discussed and as per the instructions of Chief Minister, the decision has been taken to allow 100% seatings for four weeks. Strict guidelines will be released tomorrow. Owners of cinema halls should adhere to these guidelines and people should strictly follow. If any cases of Covid-19 is detected, the decision govt will have to inevitably revoke the decision, minister cautioned.
Actor Shivaraj Kumar, Minister C.C.Patil, Members of Technical Advisory Committe were present during the meeting.

