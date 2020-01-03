CID inspector found dead in car

Kasargod

An inspector of Kasargod bureau of the Central Intelligence Department (CID) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his car on the early morning of Friday, January 3.

The deceased is identified as Rijo Francis (35), a resident of Alapuzha. He was found dead in his car which was parked at Bekalpet. Rijo had gone to Uduma in his personal car on the night of Thursday, January 2. When the locals today morning saw the car, the indicator lights of which were blinking continuously as they were not turned off, they checked inside the car and found Rijo in a collapsed state inside the car. The locals immediately conveyed the message to the Bekal police. The doctors later confirmed after the physical examination that Rijo was dead. The body was taken to Periyaram medical college for post mortem.