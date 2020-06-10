Church in Bengaluru flags off drive-in Sunday service

In a novel initiative, Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre in Hebbal, will hold a “drive-in service” from this Sunday to address concerns of social distancing and safety in Covid times. While the church, with about 10,000 parishioners, has been streaming services online for more than two months, it has decided to go for a drive-in attendance despite places of worship being allowed to open.

“We are planning to host our first Worship on Wheels (WOW) service on Sunday (June 14) at the three-acre property adjacent to the church. Churchgoers will be able to take part from the safety of their vehicles while ensuring they adhere to distancing norms,” said Johnson V, pastor in-charge of Bethel AG Church.

“The WOW service is the first of its kind in India and the church is making arrangements to ensure it is 100% contactless. Amid the ongoing pandemic, it has emerged as a solution to facilitate a community gathering that aligns with the concept of the new normal,” added Johnson. “There will be no seating facility other than churchgoers’ vehicles. Common ‘touch’ points like toilets, canteens and resource centres will not be accessible. Multiple LED screens and sound systems will be installed to cater to the gathering.”

Church plans drive-in service on Saturdays

The church is planning six services on Sunday — two each for those attending on bikes (at 7am and 5pm) and cars (9am and 7pm) at the ground and two (11am and 1pm) at the church building for those with no vehicles. The service will be streamed live on the church website and social media handles on Facebook and YouTube at 11am. Plans are afoot to conduct drive-in service on Saturdays to avoid overcrowding of vehicles on Sundays.

“We’ve been livestreaming daily devotions and the Sunday service through our website and social media handles. However, we as a community have been yearning to meet and worship together…We have procured permissions to hold the WOW service,” Johnson said.

Drive-in worship is a popular concept in the US, Canada and South Korea, where worshippers listen to preachers and attend holy services from the safety of their cars.