Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ trailer reveals lot more about inversion and time

Christopher Nolan movies never disappoint us! Especially the movie buffs, who wait for such brainteasers to hit the silver screen, have got something to look forward to in 2020. The director shared the first trailer in December 2019, and now, he is all set to tease the audience with some more thrilling scenes and nerdy plotline. Well, at least the release of the second trailer tells us what the film is exactly about.

Though it might seem a bit haywire, people running, hitting each other, high-octane action scenes, but something that has caught everyone’s attention is – inversive law of time! Yes! This is what the entire theme of Tenet lies upon. Christopher Nolan’s storytelling will weave magic, and make you think about the characters and their actions in every frame. Dimple Kapadia is once again seen in a very small chunk in this 2-minute-50-second clip, but it seems like the Bollywood actress still has an important role to play.

John David Washington has to open the doors, be it wrong or right, to solve the mystery of the word ‘Tenet.’ Christopher Nolan also offered details about the film in a media interaction. Tenet is Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk and features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 17, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, the details of its release are yet to be made official.