CITIESTOP NEWS

Christmas celebrations begin all over

IBC News Bureau December 24, 2019
0 39 1 minute read

The countdown has begun, so get into the merry mood with these events

Time for popcorn

It’s also the season to go back to our favourite Christmas movies. And this studio is organising a movie marathon, screening films such as Klaus, 48 Christmas Wishes, Arthur Christmas, A Christmas Carol, The Polar Express, Elf, Shrek the Halls and the Home Alone series back-to-back. At Dimensionless Art & Tattoo Studio, 2nd Cross Road, 1st Main Road, Brookefield, from 3pm, on December 24, (entry) `500, eventshigh.com

Puppet love

What happens when you combine the magical world of puppetry and the twinkling season of Christmas? You get the Christmas Carnival Puppet
show, where puppet masters will pull the strings to bring out the true spirit of Christmas in adults and children alike. At Bangalore Street Club, first floor, 1 MG – Lido Mall, from 5pm to 6pm, on December 24.

Get me cake

What’s a Christmas without lots of cake and food? If you agree, head to the ‘Christmas cake & food’ festival that is going on in the city. A celebration of India’s culinary diversity and rich traditions, it has in its stock lots of mouth-watering cakes and bakes, festive food, and even pop-up stalls selling art, craft, handloom, handicraft and lifestyle products. At Football Ground, Holy Ghost Church Richards Park, Frazer Town, noon till midnight, till January 5.

Coldplay fans, unite

The boys at Best Kept secret are paying tribute to this iconic band, which means, Something Just Like This, Paradise, Hymn For The Weekend and other Coldplay songs will be on their playlist for sure. So be there for this Christmas special gig. At Hard Rock Cafe, St Marks Road, from 9pm, on December 24, (entry) `500 and up.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 24, 2019
151

Detention centre near Bengaluru only for immigrants accused of crimes: State HM

December 24, 2019
40

DK Shivakumar demands apology from Prime Minister over ‘urban naxal’ statement

December 24, 2019
38

GeM outreach programme takes off in four states including Karnataka to spread awareness

December 24, 2019
41

KS Eshwarappa hits back at Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy over two deaths during anti-CAA protest

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker