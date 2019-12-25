Christmas celebration held with health checkup camp at FMHT

Mangaluru

Christmas and New Year celebrations were held at Father Muller Hospital Thumbay by organising a health checkup camp on December 21. Father Muller Charitable Institutions Director Fr Richard A. Coelho presided over the festivities. Father Muller Hospital Thumbay Administrator Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo and Medical Superintendent Kiran Shetty also graced the occasion.

A beautiful invocation, through a prayer song, was rendered by the staff of the hospital. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo welcomed the gathering, ringing in the season’s greetings to all by saying that Jesus Christ (the Prince of Peace) was born for all mankind in the humblest way in a manger which is a sign that God does not need a palace but the hearts of men to be in.

The celebrations proceeded with the cutting of the Christmas cake. Afterwards, FMCI Director Fr Richard A. Coelho launched the 7th edition of the Christmas magazine “ Muller@Thumbay”. Addressing the gathering, Fr Coelho said, “In the midst of hatred, division, and sadness, Christmas brings joy, peace, love, and hope.” The Director further called on everyone to serve society with love and care while keeping in mind the beautiful country we live in. He weaved the Christmas message into 2 stories which reminded everyone of the essence of sharing and caring in God’s most beloved creation (man) as the duty of all.

The Christmas joy was spread with all through Christmas Carols, Christmas Dance and lucky games performed by the Nurses and support staff. Fr Richard Coelho distributed the prizes for the winners of spot games. Nursing Supervisor Silviya Nisha Lobo conducted fun-filled lucky games and Assistant Quality Manager Rileesha delivered the vote of thanks. Medical social worker Vildren Jane compered the programme. The event concluded with the singing of the Institution Anthem. Patients, by-standers, faculty, and staff of the hospital participated joyously at the event.

Continuing with the Christmas joy, a Free Medical Health Check-up camp was organised at Father Muller Hospital Thumbay. Health Check-up camp departments were Medicine, Orthopedics, Surgery, OBG, Urology, Pediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Psychiatric, Dental, and Oral Maxillo Facial Surgery.

Free Services provided were BP, GRBS, ECG, Medicine, 50% concession on Spectacles, cataract Surgery (Rs. 2000/- Package). A total of 72 patients benefitted from the Health Checkup Camp.

The Father Muller Health Checkup camp at Kankanady was also highlighted by Fr Sylvester, with its 20% discount for the Christmas Season and the upcoming new year.