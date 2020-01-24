Christian community to demand installation of Jesus Christ statue

A fact finding committee of the Christian community has decided to submit a report to the ruling BJP government in Karnataka and demand that the installation of the 114 feet statue of Jesus Christ at Kapala Betta in Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagaram district must he allowed without any hindrance.

The fact committee led by Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza had visited the Kapala Betta to find out facts related to the land and other issues related to the statue.

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru, MLC Ivan D’souza said the committee would submit the report to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Revenue Minster R Ashok and urge the government to construct the statue at the Kapala Betta at the earliest.

RSS and other BJP outfits have strongly opposed the installation of the Jesus Christ statue and following which the government ordered the suspension of the work.

A few days ago, RSS ideologue from Dakshina Kannada district, Kalladka Prabhakar, took out a rally in Kanakapura opposing the installation of the statue.

The previous H D Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition government had allocated 10 acres to the installation of the statue at the Kapala Betta.

The foundation stone for the statue was laid in the presence of Congress MLA and former Minister D K Shivakumar on December 25, 2019.

Ivan D’souza said there was nothing wrong in allocation of gomala (revenue) land to the installation of the statue.

Previous governments had allocated gomala lands for different religious purposes of different communities.

However, the present BJP government was using the statue issue for gaining political mileage, he claimed.

Earlier this month, a delegation of Christian religious leaders, including Archbishop of Bengaluru, Dr Peter Machado had called on the Chief Minister Yediyurappa and submitted petition seeking for permission to install the statue of Jesus Christ at Kapala Betta.