Chiyaan Vikram to resume shooting for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ from January

The shooting of acclaimed director Mani Ratnam‘s dream project ‘Ponniyin Selvan‘ is all set to resume by the end of Decemeber. The historical drama which had a huge star cast is based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. The shooting of the film was delayed due to the pandemic spread, and the team will be resuming shoot soon.

Meanwhile, the latest update is that actor Chiyaan Vikram will be joining the team for the shooting in January 2021. A huge set is under progress at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for the film.

Vikram is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Cobra’ directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu in Chennai. The star actor is expected to join the sets of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in Hyderabad after completing the Chennai schedule of shooting for ‘Cobra’. After that, reports are that Vikram will begin shooting for his ‘Chiyaan 60’ directed by Karthik Subbaraj from March 20201.

Produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ music is composed by AR Rahman, while the cinematography is handled by Ravivarman. The film features a talented star cast which includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumama and several others.