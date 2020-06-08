Chiru’s last post on social media was on Friday

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last Instagram post – a then and now photo with his brothers – has left fans teary-eyed. It was shared by him just a day before he died. Chiranjeevi died at the age of 39 of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The post shows Chiranjeevi holding his brothers Dhruva and Suraj from either sides. The trio tried to recreate their childhood pose. “Then and now.. we are still the same… what say, guys?” Chiranjeevi had captioned his post.

On June 6, the Sandalwood actor complained of chest pain and breathlessness. He was brought to a Bengaluru hospital on Sunday afternoon in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and he has declared brought dead by the doctors.