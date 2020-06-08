Chiru-Meghana were expecting a baby

The Kannada film fraternity is shocked by the untimely demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. The news has sent shockwaves to his family. His wife and actress Meghna Raj is shattered by the sudden demise of her husband. The couple were expecting their first baby. The most disturbing news is that the actress is four months pregnant. The death happened when they were all set to welcome the new member into the family.

The body was kept at his residence in Basavangudi for the people to pay homage. A big rush was witnessed there. Kannada actor Yash, Arjun and many others reached to pay homage.

Both got married after dating for two years. Meghana had acted with Sarja in Aatagara. The two came close after that and got married on April 29 in 2018 at St Antony’s Church in Korimangalam. On May 29, a wedding was held as per Hindu rites at Bengaluru Palace Ground.

Sarja was admitted in the hospital on Saturday for some breathing problems. The family never thought that it was heart attack as he was very young. However, it was found as a heart attack. Though the doctors tried their best to save him, his life could not be saved and died on Sunday. He was 39 years old.